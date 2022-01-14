The 2022 GRMN Yaris is a ‘fully-tuned’ version of the Toyota hot hatch exclusive to Japan

With 257hp and 360Nm available at the throttle and incredible handling, the Toyota GR Yaris is a certified blitz to drive even in its base form. Imagine our excitement, then, when the Japanese manufacturer shared it would be unveiling a “fully-tuned” version of the vehicle at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon.

Well, Toyota’s secret hot hatch has finally been revealed, and it’s the 2022 GRMN Yaris. Sadly, though, only 500 units are being made available—all exclusive to GR Garages in Japan.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Yes, this is a rather sad development. Let’s try to turn those frowns upside down, though, by going through the specs.

Around 20kg has been shed here, width has been increased by 10mm for better aerodynamics, and these hatches ride 10mm closer to the ground for a lower center of gravity. Units also get a mechanical limited-slip differential and an upgraded transmission, as well as Recaro bucket seats. No mention of any changes to the engine, however.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Toyota says these enhancements “evolve” the hatch into “a car that can be driven faster and with more peace of mind, with improved braking force, grip, cornering and following performance based on feedback from professional drivers.”

The Circuit package gets 18-inch BBS wheels, larger brakes, Billeting shock absorbers with adjustable dampening, a carbon-fiber rear spoiler, and other aero. Rally package units, meanwhile, come with GR shock absorbers and stabilizers, GR under guards, and a GR roll bar.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The regular GRMN Yaris will retail for 7,317,000 Japanese yen (around P3.28 million), while the Circuit and Rally packages will carry 8,467,000 yen (P3.79 million) and 8,378,764 yen (P3.76 million) price tags, respectively. Want one? A lottery for reservations is being held by Toyota until February 28.

You know what? We actually feel worse now after reading about what we’re missing out on. Sorry, guys. Maybe some other day.

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

