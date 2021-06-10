Could the upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport be a worthy Nissan Patrol Nismo rival?

In case you missed it, Toyota has already pulled the wraps off of the all-new Land Cruiser.

Its design is bolder and its interior is plusher than ever. And while it no longer comes with a V8 engine, it’s now even more potent with new twin-turbo powertrains available. The 3.5-liter V6 petrol generates 409hp and 650Nm, while the 3.5-liter V6 diesel counterpart is capable of 305hp and 700Nm.

But apart from all the new engine options, tech, and what have you, what’s really exciting about the LC 300’s global premiere is the announcement of the upcoming Land Cruiser GR Sport. Nissan better watch out for this one.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Details are still scarce at the moment, but by the looks of it, this has the makings of a worthy Patrol Nismo rival. The front fascia has been stripped of chrome and has been given a large blacked-out grille with a GR badge.

Also, instead of a Toyota badge, the carmaker’s name has been spelled out up front. It’s a similar treatment to what Ford does with its Raptor trucks, only the Toyota name here accentuates the front end quite nicely. Rounding up the exterior aesthetic bits are the new skid plate, the black plastic claddings all around, and the black wheels.

We don’t get a glimpse of the rear or interior yet, though, and there’s also no word if this Land Cruiser will get any upgrades under the hood. We reckon there should be, though, if Toyota wants this to go toe-to-toe with the Patrol Nismo.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

Toyota is expected to formally launch the Land Cruiser GR Sport later this year. Do you like what you’ve seen so far, folks? Tell us in the comments what you think.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.