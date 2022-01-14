The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser scores a 5-star ANCAP safety rating

Toyota has a pretty solid reputation when it comes to crash tests on our side of the globe. The latest offering from the Japanese brand to impress in terms of safety? None other than the all-new Land Cruiser LC300.

The vehicle’s results from the latest round of Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) crash tests are in, and the organization saw fit to slap the LC300 with a five-star safety rating.

Propelling the Land Cruiser to its five-star ANCAP rating was an 89% score for adult occupant protection (AOP), an 88% score for child occupant protection (COP), an 81% score for vulnerable road user protection, and 77% for safety assist.

See Also

PHOTO BY ANCAP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The safety rating applies to all LC300 units with seven airbags and autonomous emergency braking (AEB) features. Worth noting is that the GR Sport variant of the Toyota SUV remains unrated by ANCAP.

The tests particularly highlighted how reliable the model’s autonomous emergency braking system is. The LC300 scored 6.93 points out of 7 for pedestrian AEB, 3.36 out of 4 for interurban AEB, and 6.41 out of 9 for cyclist AEB. Since the model does not have backover AEB, ANCAP scored it 0 out of 2 in this category. You can check out the full ANCAP safety report for the LC300 here.

Not bad at all. Considering the brand’s track record in the organization’s crash tests, though, we aren’t too surprised by the results. Are you considering buying a Toyota Land Cruiser for its safety features? Let us know in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.