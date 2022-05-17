The Toyota Raize hybrid, which does up to 28km/L, sounds like a good idea right about now

Frankly, with the way gas and diesel prices have been on the fritz, there’s never been a better time to consider shifting to a hybrid vehicle. There’s just one issue: There aren’t very many of them around.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is one car brand that’s made big strides in this department in the past few years, with the likes of the Corolla Altis, the RAV4, and the Camry all getting hybridized recently. Do you know what would be a real game-changer, though? If the recently introduced Raize got the same treatment.

Currently, an e-Smart Hybrid option of the Daihatsu Rocky (on which the Raize is based, of course) is available in Japan with a claimed fuel efficiency of 28km/L under WLTC international standards. This version utilizes a 1.2-liter gasoline engine capable of 80hp and 105Nm of torque; in this series-hybrid setup, the engine generates electricity to power an electric motor that is capable of 104hp and 170Nm. A 4.3ah lithium-ion battery can also power the electric motor at low speeds.

Besides the advantage of superior fuel economy, the hybrid option also offers a quieter drive in electric mode and comes equipped with a Smart Pedal. The latter is a feature that allows the Raize to rapidly decelerate without the need for stepping on a brake pedal.

Right now, only two powertrain options are available for the Raize on the Philippine market: a 1.2-liter gasoline engine that does 87hp and 113Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbo with 97hp and 140Nm of torque. The latter can be had with a five-speed manual transmission, while the turbo version comes exclusively with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). You can check out our review of the Raize Turbo here.

So, tell us, would you like to see a hybrid version of the Raize made available locally? Let us, or TMP rather, know in the comments.

