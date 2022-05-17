You can now buy a Toyota Rush GR-S in PH for P1.176-M

You may have heard about Toyota Motor Philippines’ (TMP) plans to launch yet another GR-S model in our market. Well, it appears the carmaker has done just that albeit, very quietly.

According to a source, TMP has brought in the new Rush GR-S right under our noses. Retail sales for the Gazoo-fied subcompact SUV actually began on May 12, 2022. How much? P1,176,000. We’ve also been told this trim now replaces the Rush 1.5 G AT, sitting atop the range above the 1.5 E MT and E AT variants.

PHOTO BY Toyota

What does the added P76,000 from the previous G variant get you? The images above come from Indonesia’s Rush GR-S, but our guy tells us these are the same as what our market is getting. Local Rush GR-S units get blacked-out front and rear bumpers, new black trim on the doors, and Gazoo Racing badges around the exterior. The seven-seater also gets new 17-inch alloy wheels.

PHOTO BY Toyota

That’s about all of the aesthetic changes that the Rush GR-S gets. In terms of extra features, the vehicle is equipped with a seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Our guy also tells us this head unit is standard across the range. We’re not sure if this is only being introduced now, but all we know is that this accessory wasn’t available yet the last time we took out the Rush for a review.

Anyway, this touchscreen display also comes standard with a six-speaker setup. The Rush GR-S gets two extra speakers to go along with two additional 12V sockets inside the cabin. This new top-of-the-line Rush also has a smart keyless entry system to boot.

These aren’t exactly major upgrades, but then again, all these come for just a P76,000 price bump. Do you think the premium is justified?

More photos of the 2022 Toyota Rush GR-S:

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

