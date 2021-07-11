The Volkswagen Golf R Estate could be the wagon of our dreams

Today is officially a good day, for we are able to bring you news of a new fast wagon: the Mk8 Volkswagen Golf R Estate.

Of course, it uses the same drivetrain as the Golf R five-door hatch—a 2.0-liter turbopetrol making 316hp and 420Nm of torque, driving all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. VW claims 0-100kph in 4.9sec— which is 0.2sec up on the hatch owing to an unspecified amount of extra weight—and a top speed of up to 270kph if you specify the optional ‘R Performance Package.’

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

The real reason you’ll want to go for the R Performance Package, beyond the largely pointless (unless you live in Germany) 20kph hike in top speed, is the two extra drive modes it gives you. ‘Special’ is effectively Nürburgring Mode, and ought to work pretty well on rutted B-roads. ‘Drift,’ meanwhile, does what it says on the tin.

“Drift opens up a whole new level of driving dynamics,” says Volkswagen, “and makes drifting much safer and more fun.” Count us in.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

What the Estate gives you over and above the hatch is significantly more cargo space—611 liters with the rear seats in place, or 1,642 liters with them folded flat. That’s more than you get in, say, an Audi RS4. And unlike the hatch, you can get the Golf R Estate with a tow bar, allowing you to haul up to 1.9 tons.

That is, if you can get your hands on one. Sadly, this is another wagon that remains off-limits to the local market. Why can’t we have nice things?

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

