Behold, the all-new Toyota C-HR and its concept car-like exterior

Back in December 2022, Toyota gave us a look at the C-HR Prologue – a concept that signalled its intention to build a second-generation C-HR. And lo, here is said second-gen C-HR, and it actually looks surprisingly like the concept.

PHOTO BY Toyota

It’s a dramatic looking thing that’s for sure. We’re told that the C-HR is designed, engineered and built in Europe ‘for European customers’. Oh well.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

There’s more than one powertrain on offer. In fact, you can have the second C-HR with a 1.8-liter hybrid setup (from the Corolla, apparently), a more powerful 2.0-liter hybrid or as a range-topping 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid. There are no specific powertrain figures just yet, but we’re told that the PHEV will have ‘true EV capability with a very competitive range’. Expect around 50 kilometers from a charge, then.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

‘Laser Lane’ gives no excuse for drivers not to see cyclists

Disney, Vespa team up to build a scooter for Mickey Mouse fans

PHOTO BY Toyota



Elsewhere you get a face that’s similar to the bZ4X’s, as well as wheels that are up to 20-inches in diameter and of course that striking two-tone paintjob. Oh, and Toyota is keen to point out that the C-HR is the first car it has ever offered with flush door handles.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

Anyway, inside there’s more drama with a driver-focussed cockpit that features a ‘wing’ design theme. There’s some big screen action in there too, with the option of a 12.3-inch dial display and an 8.0- or 12.3-inch central infotainment touchscreen. That of course gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and like with every new car launched these days there’s an onboard voice assistant.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

Toyota says that, compared to the first-generation C-HR there are double the amount of recycled plastics in this new one, including a new fabric for the seats that’s made from recycled plastic bottles.

Fans of the concepty styling?

Note: This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓