Behold, the all-new Toyota C-HR and its concept car-like exterior

Back in December 2022, Toyota gave us a look at the C-HR Prologue – a concept that signalled its intention to build a second-generation C-HR. And lo, here is said second-gen C-HR, and it actually looks surprisingly like the concept.
It’s a dramatic looking thing that’s for sure. We’re told that the C-HR is designed, engineered and built in Europe ‘for European customers’. Oh well.
There’s more than one powertrain on offer. In fact, you can have the second C-HR with a 1.8-liter hybrid setup (from the Corolla, apparently), a more powerful 2.0-liter hybrid or as a range-topping 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid. There are no specific powertrain figures just yet, but we’re told that the PHEV will have ‘true EV capability with a very competitive range’. Expect around 50 kilometers from a charge, then.
Elsewhere you get a face that’s similar to the bZ4X’s, as well as wheels that are up to 20-inches in diameter and of course that striking two-tone paintjob. Oh, and Toyota is keen to point out that the C-HR is the first car it has ever offered with flush door handles.
Anyway, inside there’s more drama with a driver-focussed cockpit that features a ‘wing’ design theme. There’s some big screen action in there too, with the option of a 12.3-inch dial display and an 8.0- or 12.3-inch central infotainment touchscreen. That of course gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and like with every new car launched these days there’s an onboard voice assistant.
Toyota says that, compared to the first-generation C-HR there are double the amount of recycled plastics in this new one, including a new fabric for the seats that’s made from recycled plastic bottles.
Fans of the concepty styling?
Note: This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.