The Valhalla is Aston Martin’s ‘sensible’ hypercar that packs 937hp

While the Valkyrie was busy screaming up the hill and whipping the Goodwood crowds into a champagne-soaked frenzy, we were being ushered into a private viewing pod on the opposite side of the estate, away from the public’s prying eyes to see this… the production version of Aston’s other hypercar, the Valhalla. Aston’s other hypercar… never thought we’d be typing that.

You may recall the Geneva Motor Show in 2019, when ex-boss Andy Palmer revealed his three-pronged assault on the mid-engined supercar market with the Valkyrie, Valhalla and Vanquish—in descending order of insanity. The £2.5 million (P173 million) Valkyrie was and still is the daddy, the ultimate speed machine on road and track. The Valhalla was pitched as a more useable car but still very much in the hypercar league. The Vanquish was the ‘attainable’ one, the McLaren Artura rival built around an aluminum chassis, not a carbon tub.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Since then it’s been all change at Aston with a new CEO arriving—ex-AMG boss Tobias Moers—and a re-jigged product plan, which you can read all about in our recent interview with Moers, here. The good news is the mid-engined cars have survived. In time we’ll see the Vanquish, and here in all its (almost) production-ready glory is the Valhalla, yours for around £600,000 (P41.6 million), with first deliveries expected at the back end of 2023.

Continue reading below ↓

Scroll back through your browsing history and you’ll see this new Valhalla has changed significantly from the 2019 concept—both in the styling department and under the skin. Development of Aston’s in-house twin-turbo V6, which was earmarked to power the Vanquish and Valhalla with hybrid assistance, has been booted into touch in favor of an AMG V8. No complaints here.

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

Continue reading below ↓

The V8 in question is a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo with a flat-plane crank revving to 7,200rpm and producing 740hp. The same V8 as the AMG GT Black Series, then, although Aston is keen to point out the mapping is bespoke, the engine mounts are unique and the so’s the gearbox—an eight-speed twin-clutch Graziano unit with an e-diff incorporated, that does away with a reverse gear and spins the electric motors the opposite way instead.

In addition to the V8 are a pair of electric motors, one on each axle, delivering four-wheel-drive and an extra 201hp for a mathematically unsatisfying total of 937hp. A little way behind the 986hp Ferrari SF90—another V8 plug-in that’ll draw inevitable comparisons—but look, we’re north of 900hp here, let’s not worry about a shortage of anything.

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

Continue reading below ↓

Select the Valhalla’s EV-only mode and you can glide along silently for 15km up to speeds of 130kph. Unleash all 937hp and it’ll consume 0-100kph in 2.5sec on its way to a top speed of 350kph. Aston says “a stunning 6min 30sec Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time is being targeted.” That would make it the fastest series production car ever around the Green Hell, shaving a good chunk from the current record holder—Porsche’s recent 6min 43.3sec in a 911 GT2 RS with ‘Manthey Performance Kit.’

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

Continue reading below ↓

The chassis is excess all areas: carbon tub, push-rod front suspension, multilink rear and Multimatic adaptive springs and dampers that can slam the car in Track mode, or raise the nose for speed bumps. Steering is electrically assisted, brakes are carbon-ceramic, panels are all carbon-fiber. A target dry weight of under 1,550kg would sneak in at 20kg under the Ferrari SF90.

To the styling—definite Valkyrie vibes and a lot more going on than the original concept, more obvious aero additions everywhere (it produces 600kg of downforce at 250kph) from the front splitter to the side sills, to the massive diffuser tunnels at the rear. Note the Valkyrie-style jewel-like rear lights, complete lack of rear-screen, and our personal favorites—the vertical tailpipes and ram-air intake on the roof.

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

Continue reading below ↓

No look at the interior yet, because there isn’t one. It’s just an exterior model for now but we’re promised front-hinged dihedral doors that cut deep into the roof for easier access and a seating position that’s not quite as aggressively laid back as the Valkyrie… but not far off.

Which begs the question… is the Valhalla—which won’t be built in limited numbers (like the £200,000 or P13.8 million cheaper Ferrari SF90, it’s a full series production model)—an unnecessary halo car for a company that already has the Valkyrie? Is Aston over-saturating itself? Or is it the perfect solution for anyone who missed out on one of the 150 Valkyries? Something with almost the same performance for a fraction of the cost. Either way, if hypercars tickle your pickle, we’re currently spoilt for choice.

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.