The Audi TT Final Edition marks the end of the iconic sports car

Audi has dropped a new high-spec, limited edition TT. But there's bad news, because this is not just to celebrate 25 years. It's called the TT Final Edition and it's here to mark the end of production of the iconic sports car. Sob.

The TT Final Edition will start at a sneeze under £42,000 (P2.7 million) and will be beset with a host of exterior black accents, including Audi rings and badging, black door mirrors, black tailpipes and a black rear spoiler. Available as a coupe or roadster, the latter’s roll bars and wind diffusers will—you’ve guessed it—also be black. The TTS Final Edition—where pricing tops out at £56,435 (P3.7 million)—will have Audi Sport gloss black alloys, natch. External paintwork choices can be red, white and grey as standard.

In the cabin, Audi has upped the comfort and tech levels. For a start, the upholstery’s fancier. There are special accents for the Final Edition and a whole lot of stuff is clad in leather—armrests, door pull handles…etc. We haven’t the heart to ask if it’s vegan-friendly…don’t want to rain on the TT's parade, right?

The MMI Navigation Plus with Audi Connect infotainment comes with a three-year subscription and enables data services in the car. The TTS also gets a ‘Comfort & Sound’ package that says ‘hello’ to a Bang & Olufsen sound system, keyless entry and park assist.

Despite being the punchline to some in-community joshing over the years, the TT has undoubtedly been a trailblazer. Andrew Doyle, director of Audi UK, said, “Few models have lasted the test of time as well as the Audi TT. The crisp, Bauhaus-inspired lines of the coupe look as fresh today as they did back in 1998, and to mark the model’s incredible success here in the UK our Final Edition combines everything our customers love about this iconic model.”

The TT first appeared as a concept car at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show. It made the transition to production with minimal alterations. Though popular upon launch, sales have been significantly slower over recent years, prompting the brand to rethink its strategy. The TT is expected to be replaced in line with Audi’s new-found love of ‘spheres.

Meanwhile, the 11 TT model derivatives will be stripped back to six. Only the S Line, Black Edition, Final Edition, S Final Edition, RS and RS Sport Edition will be available until production ends completely.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.