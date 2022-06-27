Car News

This is how you go about making your Mazda CX-60 look more aggressive

by Drei Laurel
PHOTO: AutoExe
One car we’re currently lusting for is the Mazda CX-60. Not only is the SUV the Japanese carmaker’s most powerful road car ever—it’s also one hell of a looker.

Seriously, just look at the thing. It’s equal parts premium style and burly stance. That’s an aesthetic we’re certain most people will be down with.

If, however, you’re of the opinion that Mazda’s latest big boy could do with a bit more exterior aggression, there are ways to go about that, too. Like this bodykit by AutoExe in Japan.

The changes here are relatively extensive as far as aftermarket add-ons go. There’s a new front spoiler, rear spoiler in piano black, visors, under garnishes, and new side cowls on the rear quarter panel. The company has also thrown in a new sports exhaust for a gnarlier sound on the road as well.

The stock appearance is classy, but we can definitely see how some owners might want to set their CX-60 up with a more energetic overall vibe. Again, this is Mazda’s most powerful road car ever thanks to its 322hp and 500Nm of torque, so the pissed-off vibe does still suit it.

If you dig and plan on applying this bodykit, it’s going to cost you. The visors are the most affordable accessory here retailing for ¥33,000 (around P13,000), and the kit tops out with the front and rear spoilers, which cost a cool ¥90,200 (over P36,500) a pop. You can check out the cost of the full set on the official AutoExe website.

Tell us, are you a fan of what AutoExe has done to the CX-60, or would you rather be rocking a stock look behind this thing’s wheel?

AutoExe Mazda CX-60 bodykit

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

