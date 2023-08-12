The BMW i7 Protection is the world’s first fully-armored electric limo

BMW hasn’t revealed how much the new armored i7 and 7-Series weigh, but tellingly, both cars’ 0-100kph times are a lot slower. Counterintuitive for a getaway car, or an unshakable belief in its ability to withstand massive blasts?

One suspects the latter. Ready your finest grille jokes and meet both the BMW i7 Protection and its V8-engined sibling, the BMW 7-Series Protection—the former the world’s first fully-armored luxury electric limo. At least until Merc decided to bomb-proof an EQS.

PHOTO BY BMW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

So it’s the world’s best luxury sedan decked out with full VR9-level protection “without any limitations,” thanks to the entire supporting structure of the sedan’s body constructed from armored steel. Basically, it’s armored from the inside out while it’s on the production line—indeed BMW factored this in when designing the new i7 and 7—rather than being retrofitted once the car’s been built.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Gaikindo 2023: This is the Mitsubishi XForce, a compact SUV bound for PH

Confirmed: Next-gen Mitsubishi Strada to arrive in PH ‘soon’ as the Triton

As such, this ‘protection core’ forms a “self-supporting protective cell, which is then combined with protection-spec doors, armoring for the underbody and roof, and safety glass.” Of course.

PHOTO BY BMW

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

This armored steel core helps defend the i7 and 7Series ‘maximum’ against explosives in particular, along with drone attacks, explosive charges, hand grenades, and of course, bullets. The fuel tank on the 760i Protection also features ‘self-sealing’ tech, whereby any ‘breaches’ are automatically closed off.

About that weight, then. While the regular, 2,640kg BMW i7 and its twin-motor 544hp setup will scoot you from 0-100ph in 4.7sec, this Protection car will do it in... 9sec. The top speed for this Hercules: 160kph. Just think of how much steel this thing carries.

The 526hp V8-engined 760i Protection is much quicker and faster at the top, so if getaway speed’s more your thing, perhaps this is the one to pick: 0-100kph in 6.6sec and a top whack of 209kph.

PHOTO BY BMW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Naturally, both cars have had their suspension tweaked to deal with the extra load and bulk, and to ensure superlative ride quality remains and everything remains level, even when under heavy gunfire. Heck, spec the massive Theater Screen and you might not even know you’re under attack.

Other options might be more ‘on brand’: Things like a fire extinguisher, flashing lights, radio receivers and flag poles for officials, and even a fresh-air supply system. Ah, so that’s why the grille’s so huge.

More photos of the BMW 7-Series and i7 Protection:

PHOTO BY BMW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.