The all-new BMW X2 and its fully-electric version, the iX2, are here

This is the all-new, second-generation BMW X2, and like most BMWs, these days it wants your clothes, your boots, and your motorcycle. Yup, the kidney grille is bigger and bolder than before.

Much like the rest of the car: The X2 has grown in every direction, now longer (by 194mm), wider (by 21mm), and taller (up 64mm despite the more coupe-like sloping roofline) than the previous generation. Meanwhile, the wheelbase has grown by 22mm, and BMW promises more shoulder and elbow room for all five passengers.

You have three powertrain options: two gasoline, one electric. The entry car is the sDrive20i powered by a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid engine producing 168hp. That’s enough for 0-100kph in 8.3sec and fuel economy of 20km/L, claims BMW.

Then there’s the much fruitier M35i xDrive, which gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (and quad exhausts?) capable of 296hp and 400Nm. Oh, now the pipes make sense. Nil to 100kph takes just 5.4sec, and the top speed is limited to 250kph. M Compound brakes—385mm up front and 330mm at the rear, with gray callipers—are optional. Both combustion cars get a seven-speed auto.

Finally, you’ve got the fully-electric BMW iX2, which will be built on the same production line in Regensburg. It’s the most powerful (just) at 309hp on boost, and the torquiest at 493Nm. It’s two-tenths slower to 100kph (because of the weight, we speculate), while a 64.8kWh battery returns around 430km of range.

Charging capacity amounts to 11kW AC (22kW is optional) or 130kW DC; the latter will replenish the cells from 10% to 80% in 29 minutes.

M Sport spec is standard, and so you get 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension, and a mechanical limited-slip diff, and inside, the 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 10.7-inch touchscreen merge to form one big display. It runs BMW’s iDrive and its latest operating system, as well as—you guessed it—Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the 95% of us who’ll just stick to what we know.

Heated sports seats, splashings of alcantara, a leather steering wheel, satnav, two-zone automatic climate control, a reversing camera, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic headlights are thrown in, too. As is the way these days, there are many, many active safety systems.

The new BMW X2 will make its global debut at the Japan Mobility Show (formerly the Tokyo Motor Show) on October 25, and the first cars will be delivered in March 2024.

Prices start from a not-insignificant £39,365 (P2.74 million before taxes,) while the M35i costs an even more not-insignificant £47,395 (P3.3 million). The iX2 on the other hand is priced from...£56,540 (P3.94 million). Big money indeed.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.