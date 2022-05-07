Brabus celebrates its birthday with a G-Wagen-faced 900hp dune basher

And you thought Brabus’ mainstream modified Mercs were crazy creations. This is the all-new Brabus 900 Crawler. Built to celebrate the Bottrop-based tuner’s 45th birthday, it’s a non-road-legal desert racer made with a high-strength tubular frame chassis and bearing the face of a G-Class. Weren’t expecting that today, were you?

The Crawler (slightly creepy name) will be limited to just 15 cars built over the next three years, and each one will get a Mercedes-sourced twin-turbo V8 bored out to 4.5 liters and turned up to 888hp and 1,249Nm of torque. So much for the 780hp Superblack.

PHOTO BY Brabus

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Brabus

The wild Brabus-spec G-Wagen body is crafted from exposed carbon fiber, and up on that separate roof section is a rear spoiler and a lightbar. Because everything needs a lightbar.

There’s permanent four-wheel drive (of course) and a nine-speed auto gearbox, plus giant off-road tires and portal axles front and rear for 53cm of ground clearance. Should help you clamber over all those obstacles in the um...desert. There’s a Brabus-developed suspension setup, too, with 160mm of spring travel and four-way adjustable shocks.

Continue reading below ↓

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Report: Justin Bieber lands on Ferrari’s blacklist for modifying his unit

Driving to Makati this Saturday, May 7th? Take note of these road closures

Anyway, Brabus reckons that even with all of the off-road goodies, the two-ton Crawler should manage the 0-100kph sprint in 3.4sec. No word on how quick it’ll go on sand, but we wouldn’t bet on it being much slower. Top speed is limited to 160kph to protect the tires.

PHOTO BY Brabus

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Brabus

The interior (if you can call it that) is made up of four racy-looking carbon-fiber Recaros that are clad in a bright-red Silvertex fabric that Brabus tends to use on its boats. There’s a Mercedes-Benz steering wheel and dial display in there, as well as a GPS-based off-road nav system for proper desert rallying.

Continue reading below ↓

The price? A cool €749,000 (P41.4 million). Ouch.

More photos of the Brabus 900 Crawler:

PHOTO BY Brabus

PHOTO BY Brabus

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Brabus

PHOTO BY Brabus

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Brabus

PHOTO BY Brabus

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Brabus

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.