MIAS 2023: 7 Cars we want to see at this year’s show

The 2023 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) is upon us. This weekend, we’ll be seeing the biggest brands in the automotive industry display their latest models at the World Trade Center for the public to see.

Last year was a pretty busy one, but we’re expecting this upcoming show to be even more so. With COVID-19 restrictions at a minimum and with industry activities back in full swing, we reckon we’ll be seeing a lot of new stuff over the next few days.

We’ve now come up with a list of all the new models we want to see at this year’s show. Some of these have already been confirmed, while the others are merely speculations at this point. After you’re done perusing the list, let us know in the comments what else you’d like to see at MIAS 2023.

1) Ford Territory

Ford Philippines has already confirmed the next-gen Territory’s imminent arrival. It has also announced the starting prices and opened reservations for the new subcompact crossover. The only detail missing? The launch date. And where else to launch such an important model than at MIAS 2023, right?

2) Nissan Z

At the start of the year, Nissan Philippines already announced that it will be bringing in new models to our market soon. It also said it’ll bring ‘speed’ and ‘performance’ to its customers. Seeing as the next-generation GT-R is still nowhere to be found, then we speculated that it could be the next-generation Z that’s on its way here. While we still have no idea what NPI will be launching at MIAS this year, we wouldn’t be surprised if we saw the all-new Z come tomorrow.

3) Nissan Almera

If Nissan is, in fact, launching a new model tomorrow and it happens to not be the all-new Z, then our guess is that it could be the refreshed Almera. This facelifted model was just unveiled back in October last year. While the current Almera we have here looks anything but dated, we wouldn’t mind seeing a new look on this subcompact sedan.

4) GAC Emkoo

GAC Motor has started revamping its local lineup under Astara. After the launches of the all-new GS8 and the new Empow, the rebuild for the brand continues. It has recently confirmed that it will launch the new Emkoo at this year’s show.

5) Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH) added the Ioniq 5 to its roster last year. For 2023, HMPH will be launching that EV’s sportier sibling, the Ioniq 6. The 6 is built on the same E-GMP platform as the 5, and it boasts a maximum range of more than 600km for the higher-spec versions.

6) Chery EV

Chery Auto Philippines teased two new EV that’ll be unveiled at MIAS this year. Our guesses include the electrified Tiggo 5X Pro and the Tiggo 7 Pro HEV. Not just off the top of our heads, of course, but we based it on Chery’s social media teasers. Check out the image above. Pretty clever, huh?

7) Great Wall Motor

Okay, fine. This is cheating. Great Wall Motor (GWM) doesn’t exactly have any particular model lined up for MIAS, but this will be the first time the Chinese carmaker will be having its vehicles on display for the general public to see.

8) Jetour

Alright, alright—this isn’t a car, either. But just like GWM, Jetour will be making its first real public appearance at MIAS this year. Models like the Ice Cream EV and the Dashing will be on display at the show, and we reckon this will be the first time a lot of you will be seeing these cars up close.

Frequently asked questions about the Manila International Auto Show

When will the show begin? Opening day is on April 13, 2023, from 10am onwards. If you want to be among the first to see the cars on display at the show, try to queue up as early as 9:30am. Is parking available on site? You can park at the lots around World Trade Center and the Cultural Center of the Philippines, then use the free shuttle provided by Foton to get to the venue. Where can tickets be purchased? On site, the ticket booth is located at the North Wing Tent pavilion across World Trade Center; senior citizens and PWDs can get a 20% discount. You can also pre-purchase tickets online at ManilaAutoShow.com. If you’re a BPI cardholder, you can get your free tickets on site. Can we bring kids to the event? Yes. Start them young. For tickets purchased online, can booking dates be changed? Yes, but the ticket is valid only for one day. Is admission to the Russ Swift Show free? There’s a P50 fee for this stunt show. You can purchase tickets at the Subaru booth, but be warned that queues for the show—which has three runs per day—can get quite long. Aside from car launches, what else is there to see at MIAS? You can also look forward to the MIAS Petron Custom and Classic Car Competition as well as the displayed collections of the Die-Cast Car Club PH. Are there MIAS-exclusive promos? If you’re shopping for a new car, be sure to visit each car brand’s booth to hear about promos and discounts being offered during the event. Aftermarket parts and services are also available at the East Wing Tent Pavilion. Will there be test-drive opportunities? Yes, just approach the respective exhibitor staff and sales agents if you want to try out a particular car. How about auto loan services? BPI is the MIAS official auto loan partner, so you can check out the various financing options at the event.

MIAS 2023 full schedule

