It appears the DeLorean DMC-12 is making a comeback as an EV

The DMC DeLorean looks set to be reborn as an all-electric sports car, with an updated version of the Back to the Future hero to be unveiled later this year. Film quotes at the ready.

A tweet from the firm that owns the rights to the DeLorean brand—the Texas-based DeLorean Motor Company—seems to confirm that a luxury-orientated, gullwing-doored EV is on the horizon…

DeLorean DMC-12 comeback

Continue reading below ↓

The same video was also embedded in an Italdesign birthday tweet, suggesting that the design house founded by Giorgetto Giugiaro is involved in the project. This is very good news. Giugiaro, of course, penned the original DMC’s now-iconic stainless steel body.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

ALSO READ:

The Transformers x Back to the Future toy has dropped, and it’s totally badass

Continue reading below ↓

You’ll know John DeLorean’s story by now, but the DeLorean Motor Company was founded by Brit Stephen Wynne in 1995 and has since offered repairs and rebuilds of original DMCs. It has made multiple attempts to bring the car back, with news of replicas being built in 2016 and even a 200hp EV conversion all the way back in 2011. Let’s hope this time all the stars align.

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.