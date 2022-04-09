This is the back end of DeLorean’s future electric sports car

In February we learned that the DeLorean would be returning this year as an all-electric sports car, cueing much excitement among those old enough to remember the cultural phenomenon that was Back to the Future.

Well, that rear corner you see in the image above is our first look at the DeLorean electric concept that will be making its full debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 18, 2022. That’s right, it’s a back end we’ll see in the future. (Waits in vain for laughter.)

Right, so, um, yes. The DeLorean Motor Company concept’s appearance at Pebble Beach is where we’ll find out the proper name of the thing, with a number of events in the diary for the duration of Monterey Car Week.

The design is the work of Italian design house Italdesign (no idea how they arrived at that name), which as we know has been responsible for an enviable catalogue of head-turning cars since its inception in 1968. Beyond what we can see in the teaser image above, there’s no telling what direction the firm has taken with this concept, although the digital preview on DMC’s website hints at gullwing doors, à la the original DeLorean.

“Excitement is rising like the doors of our iconic sports car,” said Troy Beetz, DMC’s CMO. Guess that answers that question, then.

There’s no information on the powertrain or performance yet, although we’re sure to find out more come Pebble Beach. As a minimum though, you’d expect it to be capable of 88mph.

