Off-roader van fans, check out delta 4x4’s take on the Volkswagen Multivan T7

We’re big fans of the off-roading work done by delta4x4 here at Top Gear. Heck, anyone that fits a Suzuki Jimny with portal axles deserves a pat on the back. We rather like this latest project, too—a beefed-up, adventure-ready Volkswagen Multivan T7.

In markets like the UK, this MQB-based model will be exclusively bought by adventure sports and ‘lifestyle’ enthusiasts. Delta’s plan is to appeal to those very folk with big and chunky tires, wider arches, and an Eibach/Bilstein suspension lift kit that’ll raise the Multivan by 40mm. Nice.

There’s a stainless steel bullbar up front, too, plus a roof rack (both with added lights from PIAA) and another new rack system that can replace the rearmost windows on each side.

It’s all renders for the moment, of course, but Delta hopes to have the finished products on sale in the second half of 2022. Oh, and there’ll be the option of a sports exhaust system, just in case you want to make those four-cylinder Golf engines a little more interesting.

Thoughts, adventure-y people?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

