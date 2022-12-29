This is what the Suzuki Alto looks like as a low-riding runabout

When someone buys a kei car, the goal is usually to squeeze the most utility out of its pint-sized package. ESB, though, has other plans.

The Japanese tuner has worked its magic on the all-new Suzuki Alto, slamming it to the ground and giving it a considerably sportier aesthetic. Is it practical? Hell no. But we’d be lying if we said the end result doesn’t look like it’d be a hoot to patrol the neighborhood in.

PHOTO BY ESB

To achieve the look, ESB lowered the Alto’s ride by a total of 85mm. The front end of the hatchback can also be altered drastically to feature an air duct, hood scoop, and tow hooks. Meanwhile, the back of the vehicle gets a new rear bumper and can be given a styling new wing.

PHOTO BY ESB

Other available add-ons include side skirts, a front spoiler, and white aftermarket wheels. We also have to say that this thing looks pretty energetic wrapped in racing decals. Sure, absolutely non of this is functional in a ride that sits this low, but that’s not the point.

Frankly, this vehicle might serve as a neat piece of inspiration for when the all-new Suzuki Alto is finally launched in the Philippines. Well, if the vehicle is launched locally, at least. Just be sure not to pass through C5 or EDSA if you’re going this route.

ESB slams the Suzuki Alto

PHOTO BY ESB

PHOTO BY ESB