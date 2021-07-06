Ford claims that the F-150 is the fastest-accelerating police car in the US

The 2021 Ford F-150 in police guise isn’t just a getup meant to strike fear into the hearts of criminals making a getaway. That burly form factor means the truck is more than capable of taking a beating, and despite its size, it’s apparently crazy quick off the line, too.

What kind of acceleration are we talking about? Well, Ford claims that the F-150 Police Responded zips from 0 to 60mph (97kph) in just 5.4sec and goes from 0 to 160kph in 13.1sec. Those are a full 1.2 and 3.7 seconds faster than the outgoing truck, respectively, and good enough to make the pickup the fastest police car off the line in the US.

Ford says that the keys to the F-150 Police Responder’s quickness are its 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine, its 678Nm, and a new 4x4 transfer case that adjusts torque to the front or rear wheels depending on the situation.

“Vehicle acceleration and speed contribute to how quickly first responders can safely arrive at an emergency scene,” Greg Ebel, Ford police vehicle brand manager, said in a statement.

PHOTO BY Ford

“Shaving even a few seconds off response times can make a big difference. Whether responding to an accident on the highway or a distress call from somewhere off-road, law enforcement officers can count on 2021 F-150 Police Responder to get them there fast.”

This is nice, but something the quickest police car title will hold little ground outside of the US—you know, on account of supercars being used as emergency vehicles over in Europe and the Middle East.

What other pickups would make for great law enforcement vehicles? Let us know in the comments.

