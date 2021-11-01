A low-riding Ford Maverick wrapped in aftermarket parts, anyone?

Ford isn’t waiting for its all-new truck, the Maverick, to hit showrooms before showcasing its aftermarket possibilities. The pickup is making its Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) debut in Las Vegas this week, and it doesn’t appear the brand is holding back.

Three Maverick units will be on display courtesy of Ford this year. One is a sensible emergency vehicle, the second is a slightly more rugged take on the model, and the last is a nonsensical low-riding version of the soon-to-be-released pickup.

Let’s start with the craziest take. It’s called the Tucci Maverick, it rides ridiculously low to the ground, and it sports 3D-printed parts. It also comes equipped with an aftermarket exhaust system and retro wheels.

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The emergency Maverick seen here is called the D.R.A.G.G. Built in collaboration with Oxford Union High School, this one is meant to perform rescue operations by the beach. It gets a waterspouts carrier, as well as a bunch of storage accessories.

And lastly, the Air Design Maverick. This one flaunts the model’s FX4 off-road package and boasts Air Design fender flares, door moldings, and an aftermarket exhaust. It also comes with a lift kit, as well as rugged new 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires.

See Also

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

If you’re looking for something a little more familiar to check out at SEMA this year, the Ranger will be strutting its stuff at the event as well. A unit by Outside Magazine with adventure on its mind will be there, as well as a high-riding unit clad in aftermarket parts called the Skyjacker.

Other Ford vehicles that will be in this year’s showcase include the F-150, Mustang Mach-E, and regular gasoline-powered Mustang.

Safe to say there will be something for every type of aftermarket nut at the 2021 Ford SEMA booth. Which of these vehicles are you looking forward to seeing the most?

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.