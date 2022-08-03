The Maverick Tremor shows that Ford’s smallest truck can have fun in the dirt, too

Motoring behemoths like the Ford F-150 are always nice. Frankly, though? Their use is a little bit limited in the local setting. Their massive size simply makes them cumbersome to maneuver in tight city streets, and they’re a poor fit in most parking areas.

This is why as appealing as full-size trucks are, we’re currently leaning more toward their smaller counterparts in the segment—alternatives like the Ford Maverick, which is showing it can get down and dirty like its larger siblings thanks to its new Tremor off-roading package.

The announcement of the Maverick’s availability in Tremor form coincided with Ford’s news that orders for its hot-selling truck have once again reopened. You can get the package as either a full-on performance upgrade or a simple aesthetic enhancement.

Aesthetically, the Maverick Tremor gets add-ons like a new front grille, orange accents on the tow hooks and wheels, and blacked-out components (Ford badging, headlights, and taillights). Opting for the Tremor Appearance Package gets you a carbonized gray-painted roof and side mirrors and extra graphics on the hood and body.

The meat of this product, though, is in its off-road capability. It comes equipped with new front and rear shocks that increase the ride height of the truck by around 25mm, as well as a heavy-duty transmission cooler.

It also uses an all-wheel-drive system that includes a twin-clutch rear-drive unit with a differential lock, as well as a drive mode selector that includes snow, mud, and sand. Last but not least, Trail Control is a feature that sort of acts like off-road cruise control, managing acceleration and braking to allow drivers to focus on maneuvering the vehicle.

No changes under the hood here, however. The Maverick Tremor still runs on a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine with 250hp and 375Nm.

Like it? The full-on performance upgrade with aesthetic enhancements will set you back a cool $2,995 (P166,000), while the Tremor Appearance Package costs $1,495 (P83,000).

