Ford gives fans an extremely subtle look at the next-generation Mustang

You know how sometimes movies and video games don’t just have teasers, but have teasers for teasers as well? Well, this is sort of the same thing.

Can we even call Ford’s latest 2023 Mustang video a teaser? Technically, the answer is yes. But it’s about as subtle as they come and will likely leave many punching the air out of frustration.

No silhouette or shadows here, people. All Ford gives us a peek at is the GT Performance badge at the rear of the next-generation pony car. You could say we get a glimpse of the vehicle’s exterior paint and a rear camera (that’s what it is, isn’t it?), but that’d be a stretch that would give even Reed Richards a run for his money. Oh, there’s a gnarly exhaust note toward the end of the 10-second clip, too.

Well, at least we know that a manual transmission is still an option. You can check out the teaser in its entirety in the post at the bottom of this article.

The all-new Ford Mustang will make its global debut later this month. If you haven’t marked your calendar yet, do so now.

Ford Mustang 2023 teaser

