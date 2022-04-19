The Ford Mustang is still the world’s best-selling sports coupe

The Ford Mustang isn’t just a car—it’s an icon. We aren’t just referring to the muscle car’s solidified place in pop culture, either. In terms of sales performance, this thing is about as sound as they come.

For the seventh year in a row, the Mustang has claimed the title of the world’s best-selling sports coupe. This is according to the latest annual registration data from S&P Global Mobility.

Not surprisingly, the US remains the vehicle’s number one market, accounting for a whopping 76% of the model’s worldwide sales in 2021. The nameplate also saw some serious growth in several key markets, with sales rising by 54.3%, 37.3%, and 16.6% in New Zealand, Brazil, and South Korea, respectively.

“When enthusiasts around the world get into a Mustang, they unlock that feeling of freedom and experience the open road,” Kumar Galhotra, Ford Blue president, said in a statement.

“That feeling, along with iconic design, awesome powertrains and a passionate global community all contribute to making Mustang a sales leader for the seventh year in a row.”

Looking to extend its streak next year, Ford has introduced a handful of new special edition Mustangs to its lineup: the Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition, GT California Special, Coastal Limited and Stealth. The Mustang Mach-E, the vehicle’s electrified version, is also looking to pitch in as well.

Do you think the Ford Mustang is worthy of its place as the planet’s number one sports car? Let us know in the comments.

