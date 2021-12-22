The Ford Mustang Mach-E looks badass as a taxi

Here in the Philippines, taxis have long been ridiculed not just for the subpar service many franchises provide, but for the sad state of many of the units plying our streets. In other countries, though, they’re still a pretty viable way of getting around.

In New York City, the Mustang Mach-E has joined the ranks of the state’s growing electric vehicle taxi fleet.

Deployed by EV startup Gravity Mobility, the Mustang Mach-E taxi seen here comes draped in the iconic yellow and black paint job New York City cabs are famous for. The company calls these units “the next chapter of NYC yellow taxis.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

In a recent interview with The Verge, Gravity Mobility CEO and co-founder Moshe Cohen called the Mustang Mach-E—along with the Tesla Model Y seen in the Instagram video above—an “ideal” taxi.

“I think the Mustang and Model Y are kind of the ideal taxi vehicles that are available today,” he said.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E was first revealed in 2019 and can churn out as much 332hp and 565Nm of torque, depending on what variant you go for. Gravity Mobility did not, however, reveal exactly what its Mach-E taxi units are capable of.

Frankly, we think the look suits the Mach-E about as well as law enforcement livery fits the model. As for us in the Philippines, just give us honest drivers and we’re happy.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.