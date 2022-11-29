Car News

Say hello to the Ford Ranger Platinum

Fancy
by Craig Jamieson | 2 hours ago
Image of the Ford Ranger Platinum
PHOTO: TopGear.com
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Ford
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Ford Ranger

Welcome to the Ford Ranger Platinum—Ford’s best chance of selling Europe on the idea of a pickup truck as a one-and-done machine. Use it for work, weekends away or just grocery runs; Ford’s big pitch is that for family, fun and... really hard work, its dolled-up pickup will sort you out. 

Image of the Ford Ranger Platinum

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

So there’s a 3.0-liter V6 diesel, with more than 235hp and 597Nm, and a towing capacity of 3.5 tons. Oh, and proper four-wheel drive, naturally. But then in the Platinum spec, it’s paired with a 10-speed automatic and phrases like ‘re-engineered to reduce noise and vibration,’ then draped in tinsel-like 20-inch alloy wheels with machined faces, privacy glass and LED lights.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
We can’t help but wonder why so many tricycles in Manila City have no license plates
Size comparo: How big is the all-new Toyota Innova compared to the Geely Okavango?

Image of the Ford Ranger Platinum

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos

The tailgate has a soft-close feature to separate it from the slam-bam kind. Inside, you’ll find wireless charging, buttons that make the Ranger Platinum park itself, and a suite of electronic aids that’ll fret about lane changes and cross traffic. There’s leather on the seats, LCD screens on the dash, and little B&O symbols on the speakers. Clearly, Ford wants the Ranger Platinum to be the family car of choice for those who live on the frontier of nation and nature

Image of the Ford Ranger Platinum

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Obviously, the idea of a family-ready pick-up is something that’s been going on for quite a while over in North America, and has also taken root in Australia. But then the US and Canada have been nuts for pick-ups for decades now, and the Australians a) need something to replace their utes, and b) drive on the sort of roads that stretch the definition of what, exactly, constitutes ‘a road.’

More photos of the Ford Ranger Platinum

Image of the Ford Ranger Platinum

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Image of the Ford Ranger Platinum

Image of the Ford Ranger Platinum

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Image of the Ford Ranger Platinum

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Read Next
Mazda MX-5 tops local endurance race after 188 laps and 8 hours of non-stop driving
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: TopGear.com

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱