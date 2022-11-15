Next-gen Ford Territory lands in Middle East with 190hp and 320Nm

It seems like just yesterday when the Territory was first made available locally, but the vehicle has already cemented itself as one of Ford Philippines’ hottest-selling offerings. That said, we ask: Is it still too early to start looking forward to a replacement?

A couple of weeks ago, Ford dropped the all-new Territory for the North American region. And now, the next-generation version has made its way over to the Middle East as well.

If you read our previous report, the all-new Territory’s engine specs shouldn’t come as a surprise. Units over there will come packing a 1.8-liter EcoBoost engine with 190hp and 320Nm of torque between 1,500-3,500rpm. We now know, however, that shifting duties fall on a German-made seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

All units in that region also come equipped with four driving modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, and Mountain. What’s more, they’ll ride on 190mm of ground clearance.

PHOTO BY Ford

Other features revealed for units in the Middle East include a large 12-inch central touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a digital instrument cluster, a rotary gear shifter, wireless charging capability, USB-C charging ports, and a six- or eight-speaker sound setup. Advanced safety features like cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking are also available in the market.

As we said before, there’s very little chance this kind of spec list makes its way to the Philippine market. But this reveal does have up hopeful that local buyers can at least expect significant improvements.

So, are you digging what this version of the Territory has to offer? What would you like to be carried over to a local release, if ever?

More photos of the Ford Territory 2023

PHOTO BY Ford

