The 2023 Ford Tourneo Custom Active has one of the most flexible cabins around

When it comes to road trips, the return journey is usually the more tiring one. This isn’t just because you’ll likely be pooped at this point, but also because there’s a good chance you’ve managed to stuff your ride from carpet to headliner with pasalubong. That, and your companions might have been too keen on packing properly for the ride back.

If you can relate to this scenario, then you’ve likely wished your car’s cabin provided more flexibility than the standard 60:40 folding bench. This is where vehicles like the 2023 Ford Tourneo Custom Active come in.



Most of this van’s rear passenger seats are capable of folding down flat and sliding forward or backward. This provides the vehicle with a wide variety of seating and storage configurations—a quality that will no doubt come in handy during road trips.

The versatility the van’s cabin provides allows owners to fit everything from large pieces of luggage to surfboards and even kayaks inside the vehicle with ease. Sliding doors on both sides of the van also make ingress and egress a cinch for both passengers and cargo.



Other worthwhile features include a massive 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a digital instrument cluster, and a unique steering wheel design that tilts and becomes a surface for placing anything from laptops to food trays. A premium B&O sound system is a big plus, too.

Summed up, this thing is all about convenience. The 2023 Tourneo is available as either a diesel (with 134hp, 148hp, or 168hp) as a plug-in hybrid vehicle with 50km of electric range, or as a full EV with a 211hp motor and 370km of range. Interested?

More photos of the Ford Tourneo Custom Active





