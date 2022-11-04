The Ford Transit Trail is a #vanlife-ready ride straight out of the factory

The Ford Transit is easily one of the most #vanlife-ready platforms the industry has to offer. Aftermarket nuts aren’t the only ones who’ve noticed either, as even the vehicle’s manufacturer is now offering it in a package centered around the lifestyle straight out of the factory.

Say hello to the Ford Transit Trail—the perfect ride for van-lifers who simply can’t be bothered to build their own home-away-from-home from scratch.

PHOTO BY Ford

You can get the vehicle in either a mid- or high-roof configuration, with the latter offering a massive cabin size of 487 cubic feet. Units also come with drillable areas for the installation of cabinets, shelves, a bed, and other #vanlife provisions. An Upfitter Package, meanwhile, equips the Transit Trail with upgrades like a light bar, auxiliary fuse panel, and modified wiring.

PHOTO BY Ford

All Ford Transit Trail units come equipped with a 3.5-liter Ecoboost V6 capable of up to 310hp and 542Nm of torque mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. This variant also runs on all four wheels, rides 89mm higher off the ground, and has a track wider by 70mm. Exterior upgrades include a more rugged grille, a new bumper design, splash guards, wheel arch cladding, and sidesteps.

Frankly, this looks promising. None of this, though, can’t be achieved by going the aftermarket route. It’s all really a matter of whether you have the time to build your own unit or not. Would you buy something like this straight out of the factory if given the option?

More images of the Ford Transit Trail

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

