Is the Lamborghini LPI 800-4 as poster-worthy as the original?

“For the first time since its unveiling at Pebble Beach on 13 August, the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is taking to the road,” explains Lamborghini.

There, got the reason out the way. Because really, you don’t need a reason to stare at pictures of the reborn Countach, Lamborghini’s ode to the classic Italian supercar that is the very definition of ‘bedroom-wall poster.’

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Not everyone is as enamored of the sold-out new Countach, of course, but for those that are, it’s quite something. It’s based on the Lamborghini Sián (itself spun from the Aventador SVJ), and therefore gets that £2.5 million (P172.9 million) unobtanium’s hybrid powertrain. A 6.5-liter V12 punching out 770hp matches up to a 48V electric motor powered by supercapacitors, nestled between V12 and gearbox.

That’s 804hp in total, meaning 0-100kph in 2.8sec, 0-200kph in 8.6sec, and a top speed of 355kph. There’s much more, but when the basics are a) Looks Like Old Countach, and b) Goes Like Stink, all other considerations are secondary.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Ah, yes—Old Countach. Designer Marcello Gandini might have distanced himself from the new car, but there’s no denying the resemblance is strong and that the original remains a stone-cold Lambo classic.

So go on, then, treat yourself with a scan through these images of the Countach LPI 800-4 taking to the road alongside its siblings.

Gallery: Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

