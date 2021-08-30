The V6 GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX will take you as far off the grid as possible

Do you ever get the feeling that you’d be better off just leaving everything behind? Perhaps daydreaming about throwing all of your belongings into the back of a pickup truck, and driving as far away as possible from work, bills, and the obligations of civilized life in search of, well, anything else?

PHOTO BY GMC

Continue reading below ↓

Yes? Well, snap out of it. Living off the grid is a lot harder than you think. If, however, you’re seriously considering going full hermit, GMC has a new concept car that might help inspire you to make the jump.

Revealed at Overland Expo Mountain West 2021, the GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept is a V6-powered truck with 10 extra inches of ground clearance capable of taking anyone as far off the grid as vehicularly possible.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY GMC

Continue reading below ↓

It comes equipped with off-road protection panels, a heavy-duty front bumper, integrated recover points, front and rear electronic locking differentials, and a spare tire swivel. Speaking of tires, this concept gets 33-inch BFGoodrich KM3 Mud-Terrains wrapped around 17-inch AEV Crestone wheels. That height endows it with a 32.1-inch water-fording depth, too.

PHOTO BY GMC

Continue reading below ↓

Other add-ons include a stainless-steel truck bed, a roof-mounted tent, extra jerrycans, a truck-bed storage system that comes with drawers, a cooler, and a kitchenette, as well as solar panels for charging on the go.

Not bad, but again, this is still just a concept vehicle. But hey, if you have a pickup of your own, perhaps you can draw inspiration from this when you finally decide to build your own overlanding truck. So, are you ready to chase the dream?

PHOTO BY GMC

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY GMC

PHOTO BY GMC

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY GMC

PHOTO BY GMC

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY GMC

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.