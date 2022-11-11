Hybrid looks like the way to go if you’re considering the 2023 Honda Accord

This is the all-new Honda Accord. The look is spot-on with Honda throwing in a sportier aesthetic relative to the last one, but the meat of this model change is in the powertrain.

Honda is going all-in on hybrids here. Well, almost all-in—because it’s still available with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo that does 192hp and 260Nm of torque and comes paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The go-to option here in our book, though, is the new hybrid setup.

PHOTO BY Honda

The latter features two side-by-side electric motors that work with a 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder mill to churn out 204hp and up to 335Nm. This is the most powerful hybrid-electric Accord ever.

Other performance bits to note include a stiffer chassis, an updated independent suspension setup, as well as new dampers, bearings, and ball joints. These alterations, Honda says, ensure a sporty drive without compromising the vehicle’s refined ride. Units come with a variety of drive modes as well—although only hybrid variants have been given Sport Mode.

PHOTO BY Honda

The cabin looks like a rather nice place to be in, too—at least if you don’t mind the fact it looks largely similar in appearance to other contemporary Hondas. You get a nice floating touchscreen infotainment system, with some units getting a massive 12.3-inch display and a 12-speaker Bose sound setup. The usual stealthy vibe is there, with the option to add some contrast courtesy of lighter treatments on the seats and some trim pieces.

If safety is a priority, then there’s really only one variant here you want to consider. The LX is the only one that gets both Honda Sensing and a 10-airbag setup. The brand is targeting a five-star National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) safety score with this release, the brand says.

PHOTO BY Honda

Honda adds that this Accord is an integral part of the company’s electrification strategy. Think it will do a good enough job convincing gas-guzzling skeptics to hop onto the bandwagon? Let us know in the comments.

Honda Accord 2023

PHOTO BY Honda