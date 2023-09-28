Honda will have retrolicious concepts coming to Japan Mobility Show 2023

The slew of Japan Mobility Show exhibitions are starting to come in. After Mitsubishi, the next brand to hold a preview is Honda. The folks from Tochigi are set to reveal several mobility concepts, from cars, motorcycles, and even robots at JMS 2023.

This being Top Gear, we’ll be looking at the cars. For JMS 2023, Honda will showcase a pair of retro-looking EVs that are all about the future. These are the CI-MEV and the SUSTAINA-C Concept.

PHOTO BY Honda

The CI-MEV is a tiny EV that aims to highlight Honda’s developments in autonomous driving technologies. It has something called Cooperative Intelligence (CI) that allows anyone to travel the last mile ‘easily and freely’. The small commuter car has shades of the classic Honda City hatchback from the ‘80s, albeit shrunken down for its primary purpose.

It only seats two people, though, but Honda bills it more as a ‘mobility solution’ rather than a car. But even if it has autonomous driving capabilities, it still has a steering wheel so we reckon the drive can still control the car manually.

PHOTO BY Honda

But for those who think the CI-MEV is a little too small as a concept, there’s the SUSTAINA-C. It may look similar to the Honda E that’s currently in production, but it’s far more than that. What Honda is highlighting here is the car’s sustainability. The car’s body is made from used acrylic resin that comes from resource circulation.

In essence, it cuts down on dependence on elements and steel in manufacturing panels. That should make the car light, too. There’s no mention of a powertrain, but it’s safe to assume that it might be electric.

PHOTO BY Honda

There will be several more concepts and ideas on display, along with a potential NSX successor that Honda is still keeping under wraps.