The base Honda Civic variant has been discontinued in PH

Planning to buy a brand-new Honda Civic? If this is the case, we hope you weren’t planning on buying the entry-level variant.

We say this because the Civic 1.5 S Turbo CVT and its P1,368,000 price tag have disappeared from the official Honda Cars Philippines price list. This move leaves the more expensive Civic 1.5 V Turbo CVT, which is considerably less attainable at P1,583,000, as the compact sedan’s base offering in the local market.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Quick guide: Here’s what you need to renew your LTO registration online

BMW i8 towed away by MMDA for illegal parking has expired LTO registration, too

That extra P215,000 car shopper will now need to own the model is going to be a major blow for buyers on a budget. This is especially painful considering the S came essentially the same performance as its more expensive siblings using its 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo (176hp and 240Nm of torque).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

With this, the local Civic lineup is now made up of just two variants: The aforementioned 1.5 V Turbo CVT, and the top-of-the-line 1.5 RS Turbo CVT. Oh, and there’s also the all-new Honda Civic Type R if you want to count it, too.

Tell us: Does the Civic’s new local pricing affect your plans to buy one? Let us know in the comments section.

See Also