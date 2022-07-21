Here you go: The all-new Honda Civic Type R is finally out in the open

With all the teasers and leaks that have preceded this, you could say that little has been left to the imagination regarding the latest iteration of the Honda Civic Type R. Maybe this is the case—but it doesn’t make finally seeing the thing in full any less exciting.

Yes, we’re done with all the camo-covered shots. We finally get to see the next-generation hot hatch in its entirety, and the Japanese carmaker is promising it’ll be everything fans have come to expect of the Type R lineage, and then some.

First off, let’s take about the outside. The 2023 Civic Type R is longer and wider than its predecessor, but sits closer to the ground. As is usually the case, it features a ton of functional exterior enhancements that also serve to liven up its aesthetic.

PHOTO BY Honda

It’s more intimidating than the vanilla version overall thanks to a more muscular face that features a revised honeycomb mesh grille. The latter, together with the larger air ducts on either side, also improves airflow and aerodynamics.

The rear doors are wider compared with the stock version, and the rear flaunts a redesigned spoiler (that sits lower compared to the last-gen’s and features diecast mounts) and a reshaped bumper that shows off the vehicle’s three-exhaust setup and diffuser.

PHOTO BY Honda

As is the case with all Type R releases, there’s plenty of variant-exclusive badging and red exterior accents to go around. The vehicle also runs on sleek-looking 19-inch matte-black alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tires.

All these changes serve to both improve the hot hatch’s downforce and reduce drag. Five colors will be available at launch: Rallye Red, Boost Blue, Crystal Black Pearl, Sonic Gray Pearl, and Historic Championship White.

Inside, there’s your usual array of red and black treatments. There’s honeycomb trim on the dashboard that matches the grille’s, and it features serialized badging as well. The seats get upholstered with a “suede-like” finish that supposedly reduces slippage—something that should come in handy if you plan on throwing this thing around a lot.

PHOTO BY Honda

As far as performance is concerned, there are not too many specifics we can get into at the moment. Honda has refrained from revealing the 2023 Civic Type R’s exact performance figures, but says it will pack a “more powerful and responsive” version of the brand’s 2.0-liter turbo paired with an improved six-speed manual transmission and rev-matching system.

The manufacturer has also shared some details regarding the revised turbocharger. It features a more compact housing, as well as a new turbine with a new blade count and shape to boost airflow. Honda claims this will be the strongest VTEC Turbo in a Type R.

Other details? Enhanced suspension, an upgraded version of the previous generation’s Brembo brake system, a lighter and more rigid body, and a new instrument cluster design exclusive to the vehicle’s +R driving mode.

Granted, we’re short on specifics at the moment. Expect more information to be revealed, though, as the 2023 Honda Civic Type R moves closer to its launch later this year. Excited?

More photos of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R:

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

