Car News

Oof, the Honda Civic Type R has been transformed into a Super GT racer

It will compete in the 2024 season
by Greg Potts | 4 hours ago
Image of the Honda Civic Type R-GT
PHOTO: Honda
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Honda
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Honda Civic Type-R
Honda Civic

Honda has revealed a single picture of the new Honda Civic Type R-GT for the Super GT race series, but even at first glance, we can tell that it’s going to be quick.

Heck, just look at the thing. Set to compete in the top-spec GT500 class of Super GT racing, the Type R-GT will go up against cars like the Toyota Supra and the Nissan Z GT500. And if points are awarded for how menacing your car looks, Honda will be off to a good start.

We’re told that the Type R-GT will begin testing at the Okayama International Circuit this week, and that it’ll debut in the 2024 season. Honda describes it as a ‘dedicated race machine,’ and we know that Super GT rules limit manufacturers to a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, although power should still sit at around 650bhp.

ALSO READ:
The Honda Civic Type R Nürburgring record-setter is future lightweight model
How far has the Honda Civic come in over 50 years?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Starting with the 2024 season, we will be competing in the GT500 class of SUPER GT, one of the most prestigious auto racing series in Japan,” says Honda Racing Corporation boss Koji Watanabe. “With our constant desire for victory, we will strive to win the championship from the very first year, so please keep your expectations high for the permeance the Civic Type R-GT will demonstrate in the coming years.”

Punchy. We like it. Excited to see the racing Type R in action? Meanwhile, you can watch our review of the ‘standard’ model below.

Honda Civic Type R review

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch now
Read Next
SONA 2023: 1,200km expressway network connecting Ilocos, Bicol still a focus for gov’t
View other articles about:
Watch now
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Honda

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱