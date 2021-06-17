Honda PH drops the Mobilio from its lineup

It appears Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) has officially discontinued another model from its lineup: the Mobilio. This marks the second Honda cut from the local market this year alone—the first one being the Jazz, of course.

HCPI didn’t make any announcement on it, but a reader recently pointed it out to us that the MPV was apparently dropped quietly from the lineup. That’s why we reached out to the company for a statement.

“We mainly considered the changes in market demand. By focusing on other growing segments, we can better cater to our customer needs,” it merely said.

PHOTO BY Andy Leuterio

Frankly, there is a bit of an overlap between the Mobilio and the BR-V, so the move by HCPI is quite understandble. The two vehicles are technically from different segments as the BR-V is a subcompact SUV, but they basically offer the same package.

They have the same 1.5-liter engine and same CVT. Both can seat seven people and have identical cargo space out back. The only difference is that the BR-V is a bit longer and has higher ground clearance. We actually made a comparison of these two a few years back—you can check it out by clicking these blue words.

What we’re trying to say is that the departure of the Mobilio won’t exactly leave a hole in HCPI’s lineup. But of course, we understand that the MPV will still be missed. Even if the BR-V has been a bigger sales driver for HCPI, a lot of Filipinos have grown to love the Mobilio throughout its short stint here in our market as well.

Any Mobilio fans out there? What do you think of this latest move by HCPI, folks?

