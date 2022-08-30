The 2023 Honda N-One is another reason to consider minimalist motoring

Let’s be real—many of you guys are driving cars that are way too oversized for your everyday needs. Sure maybe once in a while, you’ll need to transport something using your truck bed or you might have to drive through a flood. But how often to these situations really present themselves?

Our guess is ‘not very often.’ Or at least not often enough to justify spending on something that’s clearly an excess.

Ideally, we’d be taking public transportation or riding bicycles. But until our roads become safer or the government improves the local commuting situation, motor vehicles might still be the way to go—albeit in a downsized manner. Agree? Then maybe something like the new Honda N-One will be right up your alley.

PHOTO BY Honda

Honda’s stylish new Kei car has an exterior that will look great in any urban setting, flaunting minimalist surfaces, clean lines, and a relatively quirky overall look. The vehicle’s Style + Urban variant is a particularly attractive proposition, thanks to darkened components, some additional chrome trim on the face, and nicer wheels.

Kei cars don’t often come with cabins you can rave about, but the N-One’s looks cozier than most. This is thanks to a modern dashboard design that’s available in faux wood material. The dash’s color scheme can be matched by the seats, too.

The Honda N-One is available with a 600cc gasoline engine capable of either 63hp and 104Nm of torque or 57hp and a more modest 65Nm. There’s also an RS variant available with a six-speed variant, though we reckon that won’t be blowing anyone away numbers-wise in any case.

Price starts at ¥1,599,400 (just under P650,000). Think something like this will be able to convince Filipino households to downsize?

Image of the Honda N-One 2023

PHOTO BY Honda

