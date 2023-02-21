The N-Van Dafunder is a kei car with a serious identity crisis

Japanese tuners have done it again. This time, it’s the Honda N-Van that’s been Defender-fied.

This absurd-looking cutie you see here is an N-Van with a Land Rover Defender’s face plastered on it. It’s called the N-Box Dafunder and it comes courtesy of ESB Style—the same outfit responsible for making the 2023 Suzuki Alto look like this.

Why the spelling? To be honest, we have no idea. We reckon, though, that slapping ‘Defender’ onto a kei car might have rubbed a certain off-road specialist over in Europe the wrong way.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Review: 2023 Hyundai Tucson GLS+ CRDi 8AT

The 2023 Suzuki Grand Vitara has landed in Southeast Asia

PHOTO BY ESB Style

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

There really isn’t too much to get into here. The headlights, grille, and bumper are all inspired by the Land Rover Defender. The Dafunder also runs on white aftermarket wheels wrapped in nice off-road tires. The thing also rides 25mm higher off the ground courtesy of some suspension alterations.

You can buy each alteration separately if you wish, with the priciest of them being the Dafunder face at ¥70,000 (around P28,600) plus taxes.

Now, it’s time for you to place your bets. What kei car do you think will be the next to receive this kind of treatment? Let us know your picks in the comments section.

More images of the Honda N-Van Dafunder

PHOTO BY ESB Style

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY ESB Style

PHOTO BY ESB Style

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓