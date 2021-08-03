This might be the last we’ll see of the current-gen Honda NSX

The second-generation Honda NSX is going out with a bang.

Honda has announced that the soon-to-launch NSX Type S will be the final version of the current-gen model, capping off a successful five-year run of Japanese supercar performance. This release will be limited to just 350 units—300 units for the US, 30 for Japan, and a mere 20 for the rest of the world—so getting one for yourself will be pretty unlikely.

PHOTO BY Honda

But hey, at least Honda’s giving this thing a fitting send-off, right? Besides the limited number of units, the NSX Type S comes equipped with a souped-up version of its twin-turbo V6 hybrid setup. Specific output has yet to be revealed, but the company promises more power and faster acceleration. Considering the standard powertrain already does a whopping 573hp and 645Nm, the Type S should really be something.

PHOTO BY Honda

In terms of aesthetics, Honda’s given the NSX Type S an exclusive matter exterior finish, more menacing front and rear bumpers, a badge indicating the unit number, and a badass engine cover featuring popping red accents. Check out the trailer for the vehicle below:

The Honda NSX Type S will be unveiled at the 2021 Monterey Car Week on August 12. Frankly, this is bittersweet. On one hand, we’re bidding farewell, but on the other, we can start looking forward to what Honda has in store for the next-gen NSX. Excited?

PHOTO BY Honda

