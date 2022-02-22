The Honda Odyssey has been discontinued in the PH market

Local buyers who consider the minivan a staple in the family garage will now have one less option to choose from.

Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) has announced that it has discontinued the Odyssey in the Philippine market due to the closure of the manufacturer’s Sayama production plant in Japan. This comes after the minivan’s listing disappeared from the carmaker’s official Philippine website.

The move to end the Odyssey’s run in local showrooms also comes less than a year since the Philippine departure of another seven-seat Honda, the Mobilio. The car brand, however, says it still has two very worthwhile seven-seat options available in the Honda BR-V and the CR-V’s diesel variant.

ALSO READ:

Review: Honda Odyssey 2.4 EX-V Navi

“For the Philippine market, the Japan/Asia spec Honda Odyssey will no longer be offered due to the closure of the Sayama Plant. To cater to our customers’ needs, HCPI has other excellent seven-seater models such as the Honda BR-V and CR-V Diesel,” HCPI’s statement reads.

Continue reading below ↓

The last iteration of the Odyssey to hit local showrooms was launched back in 2018 packing a 2.4-liter DOHC I-VTEC gasoline engine with 173hp and 226Nm mated to a CVT. Its price back then was P2,433,000.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This is a bummer. But you know what would really help take the sting off this news? A local announcement regarding the all-new Honda BR-V which, again, can fit seven passengers. Pretty please, HCPI?

Honda Odyssey

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.