Should the Honda Pilot come back to the Philippines?

Honda is on the offensive when it comes to crossovers lately. In just a few years, the Japanese automaker debuted all-new versions of the BR-V, HR-V, CR-V, and more recently, the WR-V. Not content with that, Honda also introduced the fourth-generation Pilot.
For those who remember, Honda Cars Philippines sold all three generations of the Pilot here until a few years ago. But with the redesigned model ready for US distribution, does it deserve a comeback here? Let’s see what the new model has to offer.
How does the all-new Honda Pilot look like?
The 2023 Pilot follow Honda’s current design language with a sizable grille at the front that are flanked by slim headlights on each side. Honda says the look is bolder and more SUV-like than before, and they emphasize that with more chiseled bumper corners and thicker body cladding. Honda also squared-off the edges for the 2023 Pilot, and we see more defined lines on the body.
As for the rear, it does remind us of the previous-generation Ford Everest. That’s not a bad thing per se, though, as that was a handsome-looking SUV. But for those who want a beefier look, the Pilot also gets the Trailsport package. It includes a factory lift kit, all-terrain tires, thicker body cladding, and even an underbody skidplate. Honda even says the Trailsport is the most off-road capable Pilot to date.
The trim levels for the 2023 Honda Pilot are as follows (and in order): Sport (base), EX-L(mid), TrailSport (off-road), Touring and Elite (top of the line).
What about the inside?
Inside, the cabin follows the theme set by the Civic, HR-V, and CR-V. Mind you, it’s been given a more ‘macho’ look thanks to a thicker-looking dashboard and hexagonal air-conditioning vents. Honda also added a shelf on the passenger side of the dashboard. Handy.
The seats are worth a mention in the all-new Honda Pilot too. The automaker calls it Body Stabilizing front seats and it aims to reduce fatigue over long drives. Of course, an SUV of this size should have a large cargo area. Honda responds to that need by having a maximum volume of up to 3,219 liters. If you’re curious, the new Pilot has 14 cupholders on board too.
Let’s talk performance
When it comes to the engine, the 2023 Honda Pilot uses the familiar 3.5-liter V6, but it gets uprated this time around. Horsepower is at 285hp while torque is 355Nm for the new Pilot, and it shifts with a new 10-speed automatic transmission. The standard drivetrain is front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is available in all variants.
Additionally, the i-VTM4 all-wheel drive system is standard on the two top-spec trims. Five standard selectable drive modes optimize the driving experience for various conditions: Normal, Econ, Snow, plus new Sport and Tow modes. The updated Sand mode and a new Trail mode optimize Pilot's capabilities off-road, says Honda.
Anything else?
All models feature a standard 7-inch digital instrument panel with an all-digital tachometer on the left and an analog speedometer on the right side. The luxury-themed Elite variant has a configurable 10.2-inch digital instrument display with multi-view camera system paired with a color head-up display.
Lower trims get a new seven-inch touchscreen audio system, while mid and higher-spec models get a larger nine-inch display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are standard but higher trims are upgraded to wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also, the Touring and Elite models get a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system custom-engineered for the new interior.