The Honda WR-V is a right-sized SUV that wants to take on the Toyota Raize

The Toyota Raize may have finally met its match—at least if the Honda WR-V is able to live up to expectations.

Honda’s right-sized runabout—which carries an energetic design and looks perfect for in-city driving—has finally been revealed in Indonesia. The all-new model has a tall task ahead of it if it wants to grab a slice of the mini crossover (though the brand calls its newest offering a “small SUV”) pie. Thankfully, it looks up to the task.

For starters, the edgy exterior looks like it’ll be a hit among its target audience. The face gets aggressive headlights with attractive DRLs that lend the thing a very energetic vibe. This design choice works nicely with the compact form factor. Said lighting units flank a stylish grille design, and the whole look is accentuated by bold character lines, a nice two-tone color scheme, and L-shaped taillights.

Honda is also making a big deal of the vehicle’s ground clearance. It runs on 16- or 17-inch allot wheels, and rides 220mm off the ground. Not bad for a small crossover.

Inside, occupants are surrounded by a stealthy environment and a dashboard that’s in line with contemporary Honda vehicles. Red accents are available in RS-grade units, where you’ll find a decent mix of soft and hard interior components. The rear cargo area can also store up to 380 liters of cargo, and this can be increased by folding down the 60:40 rear bench. Oh, and entertainment is handled through a 7-inch touchscreen.

Honda WR-V units will come equipped with a 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC gasoline engine capable of 119hp and 145Nm of torque. If those figures look familiar, it’s because this is the same engine you’ll find in the all-new Honda BR-V. Shifting will also be handled by a new continuously variable transmission. Oh, and some Honda Sensing active safety bits will be available, too.

Frankly, this package looks like it will be a perfect fit for the Philippine setting. Would you like Honda Cars Philippines to bring the WR-V in? Let the company know in the comments section.

