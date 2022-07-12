Here it is: The all-new Honda CR-V can do up to 204hp and 335Nm

Article Summary Honda CR-V, 2023 Honda CR-V, all-new Honda CR-V, Honda CR-V specs, Honda CR-V features, Honda CR-V engine, Honda CR-V photos, Honda CR-V interior

Honda’s crossover game has been on point as of late. There’s the all-new HR-V that was just launched a few months ago, and we’re looking forward to seeing the all-new BR-V make its local debut as well.

Now, add this to the list: The 2022 Honda CR-V has finally been revealed in full.

The sixth-generation CR-V brings a lot to the table, both in terms of face value and what’s underneath the hood. As far as design goes, you can argue this one is the most rugged the model has been in its lifetime.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Honda has gone big with the face here, with bold headlights and an in-your-face grille with a mesh design. At the rear, you’ll find the model’s familiar vertical taillights and a body-colored roof spoiler, too.

Opt for higher-end units like the Sport or the Sport Touring and you’ll get gloss-black accents on the front grille instead of chrome, rectangular exhaust finishers, and stealthier wheels. The last bit can be had as 18- or 19-inch rims, available with either a 10- or five-spoke design.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Confirmed: Toyota Lite Ace to be launched in PH on July 15, will start at P570k

LTO warns fixers: “Your time in prison will come”

The macho new look is fitting when you consider the CR-V has grown in size. It’s over 68mm longer and 10mm wider, and drives on a wheelbase that smidge over 40mm longer.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

Inside, you’re faced with a cabin environment that isn’t too far off from what you’d find inside contemporary Honda vehicles. The dashboard features a dark overall vibe and a honeycomb trim that does a seamless job integrating the A/C vents, with some popping contrast stitching livening things up. Honda also claims this iteration of the crossover is the most flexible when it comes to cargo space, capable of storing over 1,020 liters.

We’re also glad to see that there’s still an emphasis on tactile controls here. The A/C system is controlled with clean dials and buttons, and there’s a traditional shift knob surrounded by the usual switches and controls. This isn’t to say there aren’t any screens on board, as the all-new CR-V comes equipped with a fully-digital instrument panel and either a seven- or nine-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

Other neat features you’ll find inside include a wireless smartphone charging pad, a 12-speaker Bose sound setup, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and illuminated USB-A and USB-C ports. A full array of Honda Sensing advanced safety features is also available. What you end up with will depend on what variant you choose, however.

Buyers get two powertrain options for this generation. The first is a hybrid setup that uses a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine and a pair of electric motors to produce a total of 204hp and 335Nm. Option two is a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine capable of 190hp and 243Nm. A continuously variable transmission comes standard.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

Frankly, if you’re in the market for a brand-new crossover, we think it might be wise to hold off for the meantime and wait for the all-new CR-V’s local release. It is scheduled to hit the US during the market’s summer season. Are you liking what you’ve seen so far?

More photos of the 2023 Honda CR-V:

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.