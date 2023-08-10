Here are all the powertrain options for the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Aside from debuting the Stargazer X at the 2023 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), Hyundai also revealed more details about the all-new Santa Fe today. The next-generation midsize SUV was launched last month, but now the Korean carmaker is giving us the powertrain lineup and new tech for this model.

Two powertrain options are available in South Korea and North America: the 2.5-liter Theta III turbopetrol engine mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch and good for 277hp and 422Nm of torque, and the 1.6-liter Gamma III hybrid turbopetrol paired to a six-speed automatic and rated at 178hp and 265Nm of torque. European-spec models come with either the Gamma III hybrid or a plug-in hybrid version of the powertrain, with peak figures of 158hp and 265Nm.

In other regions, there will be a 2.5-liter Theta III gasoline engine mated to an eight-speed automatic, for 191hp and 246Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Hyundai claims to offer class-leading interior space with this all-new model, with second-row legroom at 1,075mm for gasoline variants (+35mm over the older Santa Fe) and 1,055mm for the hybrid. Third-row legroom is now 761mm (+15mm), while headroom is 958mm (+69mm) and seat height is 282mm (+30mm). The rearmost seats also recline by 10 degrees.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Gaikindo 2023: This is the Mitsubishi XForce, a compact SUV bound for PH

The all-new Kia K3 is South Korea’s City, Vios fighter

If you’re lucky to be in the first row, there’s a relaxation seat equipped with a leg rest. The six-seater configuration, meanwhile, features cushion-angle adjustment on the power-reclining middle seats. You have a choice of five colors for the cabin: Obsidian Black, Supersonic Gray, Pecan Brown, Forest Green, and Black Ink.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Let’s talk toys. Up front is a first-in-class panoramic curved display that houses a 12.3-inch digital cluster and infotainment system. If you’ve always hated sharing a single wireless charging pad with your passenger, there are two here in addition to USB-C ports, and since we’re in the subject of sharing, the console box is a bilateral storage space that can be opened from the cockpit or from the second row. Germophobes will also appreciate the UV-C sterilization tray.

Among the safety kit in the all-new Santa Fe here are the latest iterations of Hyundai’s forward-collision avoidance and lane-following assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, and highway driving assist. Driver attention and even vital signs can also be monitored to ensure whoever’s behind the wheel is fully fit to drive.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As is the trend these days, the vehicle’s electronic components may be upgraded to the latest software via over-the-air updates. The digital key function also allows you to start up and control some of the Santa Fe’s settings using your mobile phone.

Now that we’ve already had some time to take in the new boxy form of this latest generation, Hyundai has released the full list of exterior colors for the global market. You get a total of 10: Abyss Black Pearl, Creamy White Pearl, Creamy White Matte, Typhoon Silver Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Ocado Green Pearl, Terracotta Orange, Cyber Sage Pearl, Earthy Brass Metallic Matte, and Pebble Blue Pearl. The gloss-black trim on the body of the car uses paint with recycled carbon elements, in keeping with Hyundai’s commitment to incorporating environment-friendly materials in its vehicles. In the US-spec models, the Ecotronic Gray paint job even uses a natural bamboo charcoal coating method.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Curiously, Hyundai also revealed an outdoorsy Santa Fe design study called the XRT Concept. Yep, it has the same name as the Mitsubishi concept on which the all-new Strada—which we should now get used to calling the Triton—is based. Hyundai does use the XRT moniker as a variant on some of its models.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Since the first-generation Santa Fe’s debut 23 years ago, this iconic SUV has won the hearts of millions of customers around the world,” said Jaehoon Chang, Hyundai president and CEO. “The all-new Santa Fe’s bold and powerful identity, which encompasses the boundless outdoors and urban landscape, will establish an unrivaled presence in the midsized SUV market.”

More photos of the Hyundai Santa Fe 2024:

PHOTO BY Hyundai

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Hyundai