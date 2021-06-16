You can own YouTube’s driftiest Ford F-150 for just P52-M

Man, Ken Block’s garage has been quite the marketplace since his exclusive partnership with Ford ended earlier this year.

Since his deal with the American carmaker ended, the YouTube drift king has sold a handful of his most famous Fords—namely, the Fiesta ST RX43 from Gymkhana 6 and 8, 2011 Fiesta from Gymkahana 3, and eye-catching 1986 Ford RS2000. Now, you can add another unit to that list.

PHOTO BY LBI Limited

This time, it’s a truck. Specifically, it’s Block’s iconic one-off 1977 Ford F-150 from Climbkhana 2 and Gymkhana 10. You probably know this thing better as the Hoonitruck.

It’s currently for sale on LBILimited.com for the cool sum of just $1.1 million (around P52 million). It’s a lot, but if you bothered to look up on the ride following its first appearance on Block’s YouTube channel, you know you’re getting quite a bit for that figure.

PHOTO BY LBI Limited

Built by Detroit Speed with help from Block and the rest of the Hoonigan team, the Hoonitruck packs a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost engine capable of a whopping 914hp and 952Nm of torque. Obviously, this isn’t your average EcoBoost here—it’s actually a prototype Le Mans engine for the Ford GT. LBI Limited reports that this unit cost more than $1.5 million (P72 million) to build.

PHOTO BY LBI Limited

Whoever ends up buying this thing will also get a ton of spare parts, including an extra engine in case you somehow blow the one tucked inside the car out of the hood. That, and you get the privilege of driving one of the most famous cars on YouTube (over 75 million views). Below is a video walkaround of the Hoonitruck from 2018:

It’s kind of sad seeing Block move on from his Fords, but we’re certainly excited to see what he can come up with behind the wheel of other brands, too. If you could drive home any of his cars, which one would it be? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY LBI Limited

PHOTO BY LBI Limited

PHOTO BY LBI Limited

PHOTO BY LBI Limited

PHOTO BY LBI Limited

