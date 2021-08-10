The Kia Soul EV has been converted into a rugged off-roader

First Morgan, now Kia. The rise of the ‘unlikely off-road conversion’ is in full swing, the latest being this, the Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition. Unlike the mighty Morgan Plus Four CX-T, though, this is a one-off and not for public consumption.

Kia is sponsoring the surfboard festival and claims the electric Soul “fits closely with the Boardmasters ethos of sustainability and lessening one’s impact on the environment.”

As does this mildly silly project. The eagle-eyed may have spotted the ‘68’ plates aging this car by as much as three years. That’s because it’s a pre-production car destined for the scrapyard which—like the Stinger GT420 concept—Kia has decided to give a glorious send-off.

The 64kWh battery and 201hp motor are untouched, but big changes are afoot elsewhere. Fashionista 17-inch alloys are swapped for 16-inch steelies wearing chunky 30-inch Maxxis Bighorn sand tires. Ground clearance has doubled—from 153mm to 310mm—while a custom-built roof rack sits up top.

For many, it’ll be the highlight. It’s constructed from easily recycled lightweight steel tubing, accommodates two seven-feet-nine-inch boards and a pair of LED lights “for early mornings and late evenings on the beach.” Solar charging powers those as well as other auxiliary bits and bobs like the all-important mini fridge.

This is a crossover thingy aimed less at families, with the rear seats binned in favor of a wooden deck, made from sustainable trees—but of course—and stained white for “a lighter seaside vibe.”

Top Gear is living with a Kia Soul EV—here's what it's like.

