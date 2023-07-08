Car News

The Venatus is Mansory’s blinding take on the Lamborghini Urus

Best put your sunglasses on before proceeding
by Joe Holding | 4 hours ago
Front quarter top view of the Mansory Venatus, a modified Lamborghini Urus
PHOTO: Mansory

‘Mansory-esque.’ That’s how we described the Lamborghini Urus Performante when it was revealed last summer. Oh, how little did we know...

Now Mansory has gone and shown us exactly what a Mansory-esque Urus should look like. And the answer, apparently, is this. Viewer discretion is advised.

Rear quarter view of the Mansory Venatus, a modified Lamborghini Urus

Not exactly known for its restraint, the German tuner appears to have found a whole new level of brazenness hitherto undiscovered by humankind. Known as the Mansory Venatus, the Urus receives what the company has dubbed its ‘Bronzo Zenas’ style (aka All of the Gold Things), twinned with a white interior.

Meanwhile the forged FD.15 wheels are 24-inch items both front and rear. Not that you’d notice given they sit roughly 86th on the list of design choices that catch your attention. Naturally, performance is up on a run-of-the-mill Urus: the V8’s output has been lifted from 641bhp and 849Nm to 888hp and 1,098Nm.

Steering wheel of the Mansory Venatus, a modified Lamborghini Urus

That translates into 0-100kph in 2.9sec and a top speed of 323kph. Should you care (and as a buyer of this...product, how much are you likely to care about anything?), Mansory says fuel economy and emissions land at 8.1km/L and 350g/km, respectively.

What will they think of next? Actually, please don’t tell us.

More photos of Mansory’s Lamborghini Urus:

Front view of the Mansory Venatus, a modified Lamborghini Urus

Rear view of the Mansory Venatus, a modified Lamborghini Urus

Lower bumber and wheel detail of the Mansory Venatus, a modified Lamborghini Urus

Seatbelt of the Mansory Venatus, a modified Lamborghini Urus

Rear quarter top view of the Mansory Venatus, a modified Lamborghini Urus

Side view of the Mansory Venatus, a modified Lamborghini Urus

Front quarter view of the Mansory Venatus, a modified Lamborghini Urus

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

PHOTO: Mansory

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

