The Venatus is Mansory’s blinding take on the Lamborghini Urus

‘Mansory-esque.’ That’s how we described the Lamborghini Urus Performante when it was revealed last summer. Oh, how little did we know...

Now Mansory has gone and shown us exactly what a Mansory-esque Urus should look like. And the answer, apparently, is this. Viewer discretion is advised.

Not exactly known for its restraint, the German tuner appears to have found a whole new level of brazenness hitherto undiscovered by humankind. Known as the Mansory Venatus, the Urus receives what the company has dubbed its ‘Bronzo Zenas’ style (aka All of the Gold Things), twinned with a white interior.

Meanwhile the forged FD.15 wheels are 24-inch items both front and rear. Not that you’d notice given they sit roughly 86th on the list of design choices that catch your attention. Naturally, performance is up on a run-of-the-mill Urus: the V8’s output has been lifted from 641bhp and 849Nm to 888hp and 1,098Nm.

That translates into 0-100kph in 2.9sec and a top speed of 323kph. Should you care (and as a buyer of this...product, how much are you likely to care about anything?), Mansory says fuel economy and emissions land at 8.1km/L and 350g/km, respectively.

What will they think of next? Actually, please don’t tell us.

More photos of Mansory’s Lamborghini Urus:

