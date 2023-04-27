Trademark suggests the Lexus LX will get a hybrid version soon

In the Lexus crossover and SUV range, it’s the LX that serves as the flagship model. Fully redesigned in 2021, the full-sized SUV dropped the brawny 5.7-liter V8 in favor of a smaller 3.5-liter V6. Mind you, it has a pair of turbocharges bolted on, so it’s more powerful and heaps more efficient than the thirsty V8.

But the LX won’t win any efficiency awards with its twin-turbocharged V6.Yes, it’s more economical than the V8, but you’ll be lucky to get 6km/l when you’re sitting in heavy traffic. However, it seems that Lexus wants to boost the giant SUV’s eco credentials. A recent trademark filing suggests that there might be an electrified version coming soon.

PHOTO BY Lexus

We found a trademark filing in the World Intellectual Property Office database that supports that possibility. Lexus has registered the name LX 700h in various intellectual property offices, including the Philippines. If you’re familiar with Lexus’ naming convention, the ‘h’ suffix denotes a hybrid powertrain. It was filed March 7, 2023, with the trademark pending at the time of writing. Interestingly, the LX 700h was filed just a few days before the Toyota Tamaraw.

So, what could the hybrid LX be like if it reaches production? The possible answer can be found in the Toyota Sequioa. Like the LX, the Sequioa exchanged its V8 engine for a twin-turbocharged V6. However, the Sequioa also has a single electric motor housed within its transmission. The result is a total system output of 437hp and 790Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY Lexus

If the LX 700h will have that arrangement, the horsepower and torque figures should be more or less the same. The hybrid could also become the more powerful powertrain option for the LX in terms of numbers. For comparison, the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 in the LX 600 makes 409hp and 650Nm of torque, while the 3.3-liter twin-turbodiesel V6 used for the LX 500d puts out 304hp and 700Nm of torque.

