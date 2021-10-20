Lexus takes luxury even further off the beaten path with new ATV concept

Your eyes do not deceive you. What you’re looking at is, indeed, a Lexus-branded all-terrain vehicle.

This isn’t just some run-of-the-mill ATV with a Lexus badge slapped onto it, though. It’s actually built by Lexus and is called a Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle (ROV). It was conceptualized with two goals in mind.

The first one is to address Lexus buyers’ desire for versatility outside of the company’s staple SUVs, and the second is to support such an adventurous lifestyle with little to no impact on the environment.

To hit both these birds with one stone, Lexus has equipped the ROV with a hydrogen combustion engine. Its only emission? Nothing but water.

Neat, but does the decision to forego a traditional powertrain mean less performance? We don’t know for sure, since Lexus hasn’t provided any details outside of the usual marketing fluff. If we’re basing our first impressions on footage shared by Lexus of the ROV tearing through a forest (at around the 9:30 mark), then so far, so good.

Like it? Prepared to shell out what’ll likely be a small fortune to have one in your garage? Hold your horses, because the Lexus ROV is still strictly just a concept. It would be really neat, though, to see the luxury brand delve into a project like this for mass production. What say you?

