This slammed Fuso truck proves there’s no limit to Liberty Walk’s madness

In 2019, Wataru Kato graced the car world with the Liberty Walk tractor. Sure, the thing was pretty much just a regular old tractor with an absurd wing and stainless steel exhaust attached to it, but you had to give props to the brand for its ability to make fun of itself every now and then.

This, though? This is no joke. What you’re looking at is a slammed Fuso eight-wheeler truck being built by Liberty Walk and Dieselaid for a 2022 unveiling.

Neat? Yes. Practical? A definite no unless speed bumps or potholes suddenly decide to disappear from the face of this Earth. Frankly, though, this is something you can say about almost every piece of machinery Liberty Walk has ever gotten its hands on.

We reckon that this beast’s absurdly low stance won’t stop Liberty Walk from using it to transport other slammed rides from show to show in the future. If you’re looking to catch this vehicle in the metal, it’ll be on display at next year’s Japan Truck Show from May 12 to 14.

Tractors and trucks. Been there, done that. So, what other type of vehicle do you think would look neat with a couple of inches shaved off the ground? Let us know in the comments.

